Birds are made up out of whole cloth

AN artist from Shiplake is exhibiting a collection of fabric bird sculptures at the Lady Sew and Sew yarn warehouse in Farm Road, Henley.

After noticing an absence of owls calling at night near her home, Wendy Nicholson was inspired to develop her own birds out of cloth, going on to make a different British native species each month.

Now she is staging an exhibition of her work, titled Flights of Fancy, that runs on weekdays until next Friday (June 16).

Using a wire-based frame, Wendy makes the life-size sculptures using hand-stitched feathers of Indian cotton and shot silk.

As part of the exhibition, she will also be showing interested shoppers how she makes her birds.

A spokesman for Lady Sew and Sew said: “We’re excited to welcome Wendy to give demonstrations on June 9, 12, 14 and 15, which will run from 10am to 1pm. They’re free, with tea, coffee, cake — and crumbs for the birds!

“We stock all the yarns and materials you’ll need to try your own bird sculptures, as well as bird-inspired fabrics for patchwork and dressmaking, a huge range of knitting yarns and lots more things to inspire you.”

For more information, visit www.ladysewandsew.co.uk

n A new exhibition opens at Henley’s Bohun Gallery tomorrow (Saturday). Artists of Fame and Promise shows the work of up and coming artists alongside established gallery favourites. For more information, including a preview of selected works, visit www.bohungallery.co.uk