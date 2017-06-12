Monday, 12 June 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Artists join forces to open their studios

Artists join forces to open their studios

SEVEN artists from the Hambleden Valley area have joined forces take part in this year’s Bucks Open Studios event, which runs from tomorrow (Saturday) until Sunday, June 25.

This year, Bucks Open Studios offers the chance to view the work of more than 500 artists and makers in over 200 working studios, galleries and other venues.

Among the artists and craftspeople taking part are Bronwen Coussens, Sophie Fois, Judith Fletcher, Graham Lewis Heron, June Kingsbury, Rachel Wallace and Yolande Nye.

Together, they have created an artists’ trail of five different venues that they are inviting people to visit on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until June 25.

A spokesman for the group said: “You can see paintings, textiles and ceramics in the studio at Judith Fletcher’s riverside home in Mill End, where she’s exhibiting with Bronwen Coussens and Yolande Nye. Then go on to June Kingsbury’s studio in Skirmett. Sophie Fois, a young graduate specialising in realistic animal portraits, is in Turville, while Rachel Wallace’s photography and Graham Lewis Heron’s watercolours can be seen in Lane End.”

For more information on artists, locations and opening times, visit the website www. bucksopenstudios.org.uk/
open-studios/trails and click on “Hambleden Valley”.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Kellie Hinton made Henley Mayor for 2017
 

pigstycabinetPOLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33