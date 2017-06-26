Charity display

Village's 'last chance' to move under-sized and crumbling school
PLANS to relocate Goring Primary School have been ... [more]
Monday, 26 June 2017
AN exhibition about the life and work of Lady Ryder will be held at St Katharine’s in Frieth on Tuesday, July 4 from 1pm to 8pm.
Refreshments will be available and there will free access to the grounds and walled garden.
St Katharine’s is a charity founded by Lady Ryder and a non-denominational retreat.
26 June 2017
More News:
Village's 'last chance' to move under-sized and crumbling school
PLANS to relocate Goring Primary School have been ... [more]
Band celebrates 40th anniversary with outdoor concert
HUNDREDS of people attended a 40th anniversary ... [more]
Temperatures rocket as sun shines on summer fetes and
MORE than 1,000 people attended the summer fair ... [more]
POLL: Have your say