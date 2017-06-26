Monday, 26 June 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Charity display

AN exhibition about the life and work of Lady Ryder will be held at St Katharine’s in Frieth on Tuesday, July 4 from 1pm to 8pm.

Refreshments will be available and there will free access to the grounds and walled garden.

St Katharine’s is a charity founded by Lady Ryder and a non-denominational retreat.

More News:

THE new school would comprise a single-storey ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: Kellie Hinton made Henley Mayor for 2017
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33