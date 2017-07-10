Paintings at library

A SELECTION of paintings by Watlington artist James Kelso have gone on show at the town’s library.

The centrepiece of the mini-exhibition is an acrylic on gesso work called Gran Via, Watlington.

Measuring 81cm by 81cm, this view of the High Street was the first composition Mr Kelso completed after moving to Watlington in 2014.

He said: “It simply cried out to be painted.”

The exhibition runs until Saturday, August 5. For the library’s opening times, visit www.oxfordshire.gov.uk/cms/

content/watlington-library