Arty show at church

THE talents of artists and craftspeople living and working in Ipsden will be celebrated with an exhibition over the August bank holiday weekend.

St Mary’s Church is the venue for an arts and crafts show that runs from Saturday, August 26, to Monday, August 28.

The exhibition’s opening hours are 10am to 5pm daily.

For more information, call St Mary’s churchwarden David Kelley on 07762 566195 or email dickelly@aol.com

