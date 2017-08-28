Monday, 28 August 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Curves and texture at glass artist's show

Curves and texture at glass artist's show

AN artist from Goring is staging her first solo exhibition at Henley’s Old Fire Station Gallery from Thursday (August 31).

Cat Noble describes herself as primarily a glass artist but also works in ceramics, metal and textiles, having studied for a BA at the University for the Creative Arts in Farnham.

She takes her inspiration from the natural world around her, preferring curves and texture which emphasise flow and movement rather than straight and clean cut lines.

“I like to take my initial inspiration from an object like a leaf but then change the colour, size or texture to create something unique,” says Cat.

Her exhibition, Reflections, runs until Tuesday, September 5, at the gallery in Upper Market Place.

The opening hours are 11am to 6pm daily, with late opening to 9pm on the Thursday and Monday.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33