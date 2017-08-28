Curves and texture at glass artist's show

AN artist from Goring is staging her first solo exhibition at Henley’s Old Fire Station Gallery from Thursday (August 31).

Cat Noble describes herself as primarily a glass artist but also works in ceramics, metal and textiles, having studied for a BA at the University for the Creative Arts in Farnham.

She takes her inspiration from the natural world around her, preferring curves and texture which emphasise flow and movement rather than straight and clean cut lines.

“I like to take my initial inspiration from an object like a leaf but then change the colour, size or texture to create something unique,” says Cat.

Her exhibition, Reflections, runs until Tuesday, September 5, at the gallery in Upper Market Place.

The opening hours are 11am to 6pm daily, with late opening to 9pm on the Thursday and Monday.