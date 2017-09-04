Artists are inspired by the countryside

TWO artists who are inspired and motivated by the power and abundance of the countryside are staging a joint exhibition at Henley’s Old Fire Station Gallery from Thursday (September 7).

As the show — entitled “Second Nature” — attests, Jan Marshall and June Hiscock express their love of nature in very different ways.

While Jan’s intricate drawings, prints and canvases explore the atmosphere, tones and patterns of the natural world, June’s bold and colourful fabric art celebrates its vibrant hues and textures — often with some gentle humour.

Collaborating for the first time with this exhibition, Jan and June will present a varied, fresh and original range of their favourite current work.

The show runs until Tuesday, September 12. For more information, visit www.

henleytowncouncil.gov.uk