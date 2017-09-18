Snapper's leading a tour of 'Hidden Henley'

PHOTOGRAPHER Martin Cook loves Henley.

Everything about it, in fact — he takes pictures of anything and everything and likes nothing more than the challenge of finding beauty in even the most unlikely corners of our town.

Martin’s “Hidden Henley” photographs have been a weekly item in the Henley Standard since January 2000.

Over the past 17 years he has featured everything from mysterious ruins, signposts, markers, plaques and discarded items. Now readers can get a first-person account of how Martin sees Henley when he leads a guided walk around the town on Sunday, September 24, starting at 11am at the town hall in Market Place — where the tour will also finish.

There is no need to book.

Martin said: “It will take in about 12 different sites in the town centre and takes about one and a half hours, but exactly how long will depend on how many people turn up! We will go down the Market Place and into Hart Street, down to the Speaker’s House, New Street, Bell Street and back. It is a very short walk and we will see how it goes.”

The walk is also an informal prequel to “HoT Pictures” — an exhibition of Martin’s photographs of Henley and other recent work that is running at the Old Fire Station Gallery in Upper Market Place from Saturday, September 30, to Monday, October 2. Admission is free.

Opening hours are 10am to 6pm each day and prints will be available to buy from £15. For more information, visit www.hiddenhenley.com