Paintings by Millais testify to art heritage

A NEW collection of paintings by the great-granddaughter of the

Pre-Raphaelite painter John Everett Millais is going on show at the Bohun Gallery from tomorrow (Saturday).

Fiona Millais’s exhibition “A Path Through the Landscape” runs until Saturday, October 28, at the gallery in Reading Road.

Bohun manager Katie Newman said: “Fiona Millais comes from a long artistic heritage. Her landscape and still-life paintings explore the changing rhythms through the seasons, through layers of texture, tone colour and interwoven history on the canvas. They are large, bright and colourful images and will have wide appeal.”

The gallery’s opening hours are Tuesdays to Saturdays from 10am to 5pm. For more information, including a preview of the works on show, visit www.bohungallery.co.uk