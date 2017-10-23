Show pays tribute to late artists

AN exhibition opening today (Friday) at the Old Fire Station Gallery in Upper Market place will pay tribute to two local artists who passed away this year.

Henley Art and Crafts Guild’s autumn show launches with an open view from 6pm to 8pm tonight.

The exhibition runs until Tuesday (October 24) and is open daily from 10am to 5pm.

HACG chairperson Ann Spicer said: “Elise Lynch was a serious and dedicated painter and had been a member of the guild for many years, exhibiting regularly the New English Art Society, the Said Business School, Oxford and the Pastel Society in London.

“Her subject matter was usually derived from something she had seen and then translated in her own very colourful and interesting way, though she was always anxious to break new boundaries and never content to stay with the same style. She tried new media all the time.

“Margaret Simister had been a member of the guild for around a decade and was a much-loved recent committee member, in which capacity she organised regular trips to galleries in London and other artistic venues.

“She was an outstanding watercolourist and exhibited regularly too. Her legacy of work is currently being sold in aid of Sue Ryder Care, where she died this spring.

“Both these lovely people are sadly missed — hence the committee’s decision to mark their passing with a reminder of their beautiful talents.

“One of each of their pictures will be hung at the gallery during the exhibition, togther with a short synopsis of their life and their art.”

Entry to the exhibition is free. For more information, visit www.henley-art-crafts-guild.org