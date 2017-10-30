Exhibition of man cave essentials

SALVAGE dealer Gary Wallis is back exhibiting at the Old Fire Station in Henley tonight (Friday) until November 6.

This time he has brought with him a selection of interesting products perfect for the “man cave”.

Pieces include vintage Bentley grille which had been turned into a mini bar, consoles that are stripped down motorbikes as well as lots of oak pieces and mirrors. Once again he will turn the venue in Upper Market Place into different “rooms” all kitted out with different types of furniture.

There will be a “gentlemen’s library” space as well as one for women, with more architectural and French pieces. With 30 years’ experience to his name, Mr Wallis has previously supplied Conran, the Beckhams, Guy Ritchie, The White Company and American event designer and decorator Ken Fulk.

A public preview evening is being held tonight (Friday) from 6pm to 9pm and the exhibition will then run daily from 10am to 5pm.

For more information, visit www.garylwallis.com