Artist's etchings tell the tale of his travels

AN exhibition of etchings documenting the travels of the acclaimed artist and poet Julian Trevelyan is opening at the Bohun Gallery from tomorrow (Saturday).

Trevelyan, who died in 1988, exhibited regularly at the gallery in Reading Road during his lifetime.

In September 1987 he was appointed a Royal Academician — one of the art world’s highest honours.

Bohun manager Katie Newman said: “Travels: An Exhibition of Etchings presents an exciting opportunity for collectors of Trevelyan’s prints as it includes rare examples of his work and prints directly from the artist’s estate.

“One of the finest is Game Park from the Africa suite of 1966 and Camel Corps from 1972.”

The exhibition runs until Saturday, November 25. Opening hours are Tuesdays to Saturdays from 10am to 5pm. For more information, visit www.bohungallery.co.uk