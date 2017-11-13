Fund-raising art sale opens at Royal Berks

AN annual charity art sale organised by the Reading Guild of Artists has opened at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading.

The event, which is now in its 24th year, opened on Monday and runs until Saturday, December 16.

Admission is free and 25 per cent of the proceeds will go to the hospital’s Art and Garden Fund.

Always popular with hospital visitors and staff, the art sale features a wide range of styles and media, from watercolours, acrylics and pastels and much more, produced by members of the guild.

The group’s chairman Anthony Wilder said: “It is staggering to think that this the 24th arts sale we have held — and it just gets bigger and even better!

“The range and styles on display really means there is something for everyone and an ideal way to get that unique Christmas gift or to mark another special event.

“I would urge people to pop in and see what’s on offer — and with less than two months to Christmas, now is the perfect time!”

Guild member Carole Stephens said: “I love flowers and gardens and the very ‘Englishness’ of Reading, where I live.

“I really appreciate the opportunity to show my work in this special RGA exhibition and have done so for the last seven years.

“It’s really nice to think that our work gives pleasure to patients, visitors and staff in the run-up to Christmas.

“I hope my paintings will add a splash of colour to the lives of the people who see them.”

Ian Thomson, charity director of the Royal Berks Charity, said: “It is a privilege to be associated with the Reading Guild of Artists. I am delighted that the guild has nominated the Art and Garden Fund as a recipient for funds raised at the art sale.

“I welcome the ongoing relationship which reflects the passion that people have for the Royal Berks Hospital and the care provided by staff in the trust — a true partnership.

“With your support we can change the lives of thousands of people and enhance patient care in the community. To everyone involved, a big thank you. You are our local heroes.”

The Reading Guild of Artists was founded in 1930 and has a membership of more than 150 artists.

The group’s president is the distinguised sculptor Clive Duncan, who lives in Station Road, Shiplake.

Although primarily Reading-based, the guild has a growing membership outside Reading, with many members hailing from the Henley area.

The charity art sale can be found at RBH Level 2 Link Corridors, Craven Road, Reading.

For more information, visit www.rga-artists.org.uk or www.facebook.com/

ReadingGuildofArtists