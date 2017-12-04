Small paintings and sculptures go global

THIS year’s exhibition of small paintings at the Bohun Gallery will have an exotic flavour calculated to appeal to the well-travelled art lover.

“Round the World — A Christmas Festival of Small Paintings and Sculpture” opens at the gallery in Reading Road tomorrow (Saturday) at 2pm.

The exhibition, which runs until Wednesday, January 27, features work by 25 of the gallery’s longest-established and best-loved artists.

Together with the contemporary work commissioned for the show, there will be a selection of works by 20th century British artists, all on the small scale and sharing the theme of “Round the World”.

Gallery manager Katie Newman said: “Collectors will be delighted to see a charming still-life with a Tuscan view beyond by Mary Fedden, accompanied by a little canal scene by Julian Trevelyan. There is a fine example of a sea scene by the St Ives artist Wilhelmina Barns-Graham and a dynamic colourist study of a church in Prague by Donald Hamilton Fraser.

“The show has been a favourite among visitors to the gallery ever since John Piper suggested it to owner Patricia Jordan Evans in the late Seventies. Its appeal endures due to the sheer variety of artists, styles and the diversity of subject matter.

“At a time of year when many of us are dreaming of foreign climates, this exhibition will fascinate and tempt all art collectors and enthusiasts and provide a welcome opportunity for those searching for a special gift this Christmas.”

Opening hours are Tuesdays to Saturdays from 10am to 5pm. For more information, including a preview of the works on show, visit www.bohungallery.co.uk