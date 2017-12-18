Record sales of art

SALES of art broke records at the Pavilion in Peppard with the New Hearns Art annual one-day exhibition on December 2.

Guided by Helen Watson and Clive Williams, the group comprises 10 local artists who meet weekly to set challenges and create inspiration between each other over the year while taking the opportunity to paint in the open air at different locations during the summer.

The exhibition offered visitors a wide variety of piece in every medium including prints, collage, oil, acrylic and ink as well as greetings cards and books.

The artists’ sketchbooks were set out to allow visitors to browse and often recognise locations as well as admire the artists’ skill.

The artists involved were Mr Williams, Mrs Watson, Roger Bonnett, Robbie Horsepool, Meg Langtry, Paddy Lunn, Mac MacNamara, Linda McDowell, Edward Sandars and Stevie Whittington.

Paddy Lunn was delighted with donations for her chosen charity of Motor Neurone Disease, which exceeded all expectation.

For more information, visit www.newhearnsart.weebly.com