Glass artist's back in time for Valentine's

AN artist from Goring is returning to Henley’s Old Fire Station Gallery next month following the success of her first solo exhibition at the venue in September.

“Love and Life” by Cat Noble runs at the Upper Market Place venue from Thursday, January 18, to Tuesday, January 22.

Cat describes herself as primarily a glass artist but also works in ceramics, metal and textiles.

She says: “I am completely obsessed by glass and everything about its amazing transformative powers.”

Cat takes her inspiration from the natural world, preferring curves and texture that emphasise flow and movement rather than straight and clean-cut lines.

“I like to take my initial inspiration from an object like a leaf but then change the colour, size or texture to create something unique,” she says.

“Love and Life” will feature Cat’s cast glass hearts along with her glass birds’ nests, fossils and much more, including her new rust-dyed hangings.

For more information, visit www.catnoble.com or www. henleytowncouncil.gov.uk/

The-Old-Fire-Station-Gallery.aspx