Breakout exhibition

Study into whether cramped village school should move
PLANS to either move or improve Goring Primary ... [more]
Monday, 08 January 2018
STUDENTS at The Henley College are staging an exhibition of their work at the River & Rowing Museum.
Breakout covers a range of methods and subjects, including fine art, fashion, installation and design.
The exhibition will be staged in the museum’s Community Gallery from January 23 to February 4 and entry is free.
08 January 2018
