Monday, 08 January 2018

Breakout exhibition

STUDENTS at The Henley College are staging an exhibition of their work at the River & Rowing Museum.

Breakout covers a range of methods and subjects, including fine art, fashion, installation and design.

The exhibition will be staged in the museum’s Community Gallery from January 23 to February 4 and entry is free.

