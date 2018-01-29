New exhibition showcases work by autistic artists

AN exhibition at Henley’s Old Fire Station Gallery is examining how people commonly perceive issues relating to mental health.

Titled “All in All”, the show is being hosted by Artistic, a non-profit organisation that mentors and supports the work of artists — a number of whom have been diagnosed as being on the autistic spectrum.

The 11-day exhibition opened on Wednesday and is running daily until Saturday, February 3.

Artistic spokesman Richard Dolinski said: “Our artists will be responding to the way society sees mental health problems and how it deals with those challenges. The work will span many art forms — from photography to sculpture — and will involve all of our 17 artists. What makes our show different is that it will also form the backdrop to invited charities to use the gallery space in whatever way they wish. Each day will bring something very different and will no doubt provide a few surprises.”

Among those due to appear are Alison Knowles, the author and creator of the Ollie and his Super Powers series of children’s books.

She and her team are inviting visitors to the gallery in Upper Market Place to come and create their own piece of art on Sunday (January 28) from 2pm to 4pm.

Then on Wednesday (January 31), Anna Kennedy of Anna Kennedy Online will be welcoming visitors and explaining about the charity’s work.

Join Anna and her team for advice and live performances from singer Marie Gorton.

The following day — Thursday, February 1 — author Laurence Mitchell will be at the gallery from 10am to 6pm with a new and revised edition of Aspie and Me, his psychological thriller based on a true story.

Mr Dolinski added: “Artistic is making something new happen in the art world by bringing together highly talented young artists who under any other circumstance would have struggled to have their work seen.

“We are a non-profit organisation staffed by highly qualified volunteers who mentor and support young artists who themselves have had to overcome personal and often debilitating social challenges.

“Our aim is to develop the artists’ careers so that they can become both independent and self-sustaining within the art world.”

For more information, visit www.artistic-uk.org