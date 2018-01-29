Painstaking painter's appearing in person

AN artist whose iconic images are painstakingly built up from hundreds of small and intricately painted figures is making a personal appearance at the Lemongrove Gallery in Duke Street tomorrow night (Saturday).

Craig Alan, whose work pays homage to abstraction, pop-surrealism and magic realism among other styles, will be signing copies of his new book, Singularity, from 7pm to 9pm. Anyone purchasing original works or limited editions on the night will receive a complimentary copy.

Iconic figures depicted in Craig Alans work have included Elvis, JFK and Marilyn Monroe.

To add your name to the guest list for the event, call the gallery on (01491) 577215 or email henley@

thelemongrovegallery.co.uk

For more information, visit www.craigalanart.com