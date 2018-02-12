Sculptor is a perfect fit with John Piper

AN exhibition celebrating the work of one of the UK’s most renowned sculptors opens at the River and Rowing Museum today (Friday).

Barbara Hepworth: Finding Form runs until Sunday, June 3, and will feature a selection of works loaned by leading collections.

The exhibition will explore the development of Hepworth’s sculpture and her lifelong preoccupation with forms from the Thirties to the Sixties and it will be the first time that works by Hepworth have been exhibited in Henley.

Beginning with the human body and moving from the figurative into the abstracted, the exhibition will look at how Hepworth chose to interpret the forms around her in her sculptures.

A selection of lesser known oil on board works showing the artist’s experimentation with geometric shapes and colour during the Forties will also be on display.

The exhibition features a series of accompanying “interactives” for families to enjoy together.

These will explore the different forms and shapes found in the displayed works as well as materials for exploring Hepworth’s subject matter through sight, sound and touch.

River and Rowing Museum chairman David Worthington said: “I am very proud that we are bringing the internationally renowned work of Barbara Hepworth to Henley for the first time. One of Britain’s most important 20th century artists, her extraordinary sculptures perfectly complement the work on display in the museum’s John Piper gallery. We will be encouraging the local community to get involved through a series of innovative events, lectures and workshops, bringing the exhibition to life for families and adults alike.”

Natalie Patel, the head of collections and exhibitions, added: “We wanted to make a fine art exhibition that is accessible to all — and have brought together sensory interactives our visitors can use to explore Hepworth’s artworks though sight, sound and touch. Visitors will be able to touch the materials Hepworth worked with, play musical instruments, and sketch to their heart’s content.”

For more information, call the River and Rowing Museum on (01491) 415600 or visit www.rrm.co.uk