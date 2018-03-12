Painter puts his 'furniture' on display at college

WATLINGTON artist James Kelso has put some of his work on display at Icknield Community College, writes Matthew Wilson.

The exhibition in the school’s new OX49 Gallery runs until next Friday (March 16). It features seven paintings by Mr Kelso alongside works by students.

Mr Kelso, who last summer mounted a small exhibition at Watlington Library, will also give a seminar to interested students, taking as his topic “The Build Quality of Artwork”.

He said: “I happen to believe that when you’re painting you’re not making art you’re making furniture. If a picture is worth painting, you might as well make sure it will last. It’s a matter of pride and craft. I think the back of a painting tells you as much about the artist as the front.”

Jessica Parker, head of art and design at Icknield Community College, added: “I believe all aspects of art production are important — the craft as well as the creativity.

“The collaborative nature of the exhibition A Sense of Place shows our passion to connect young artists with those professional artists, designers and craftspeople in the wider community.

“The chance to work with and exhibit alongside James Kelso is a fabulous opportunity for students and it looks set to be a broad and exciting show combining James’s paintings based on local scenes and landmarks together with the students’ large scale ‘horizon’ mixed media canvases.”

For more information on James Kelso’s work, visit www.kelsopaintings.com