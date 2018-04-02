Learn to sculpt at museum workshop

HENLEY’S River and Rowing Museum has announced details of a number of adult-orientated events taking place during its spring season.

The first of these, a sculpture workshop called External/Internal, runs from 10.30am to 3.30pm on Friday, April 13.

A spokesman for the museum in Mill Meadows said: “Experiment with shape and form, surface and space in 3D construction under the guidance of an experienced art tutor. Use wire, paper, Modroc, plaster and clay to interpret the theme and create a sculpture in a day. This workshop is suitable for beginners and those who wish to develop their skills.”

Tickets for the workshop are £45 and the event is recommended for ages 16 and upwards.

Six days later on Thursday, April 19, a lecture will explore the life and times of the Reverend Humphrey Gainsborough (1718 to 1776).

Subtitled “Man of God, Man of Science and Man of Henley” the one-hour talk starts at 11.30am.

Humphrey Gainsborough, the brother of the artist Thomas, became minister of Henley’s Independent Chapel — now Christ Church United Reformed Church — in 1748 at a time of rising non-conformist thinking.

He also used his inventive spirit and engineering skills in road, bridge and lock design for the benefit of his fellow man and the people of Henley in myriad ways.

Tickets for the lecture are priced £6. It is followed on Thursday, April 26, by a curator’s tour of the current “Barbara Hepworth: Finding Form” exhibition.

Starting at 11am, with tickets priced £6, this will explore the development of Hepworth’s work from the Thirties to the Sixties.

Then on Wednesday, May 2, Dr Chris Stephens, the director of the Holburne Museum in Bath, will be giving a lecture on the subject of “Modernism and Tradition: Hepworth, Piper and British Art between the Wars”.

The museum spokesman said: “This talk will explore how both Piper and Hepworth, and numerous other artists, negotiated a synthesis of national and international art forms and values in a period when such concerns extended beyond the artistic realm and into the fraught world of politics.”

Tickets are £6. Booking for workshops and lectures is essential. For more information, call the museum on (01491) 415600 or visit www.rrm.co.uk