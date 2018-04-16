New gallery opens inside library

A NEW artists’ gallery for Reading art groups and individuals from the surrounding area has been launched.

HolyBrook Gallery, located on the second floor of Central Library in Abbey Square, Reading, opened its doors yesterday (Thursday) having been funded by RG Spaces.

Its first exhibition is by the Reading Guild of Artists and it features 20 pieces in a variety of media. Helen Lunn is exhibiting a piece called Adrift, which incorporates driftwood and sea glass.

She said: “I found a lovely weathered piece of driftwood on the beach together with piles of eroded sea glass. I then worked with water-based inks and textures to create surface, depth and fluidity.”

Anthony Wilder, chairman of the Reading Guild of Artists, said: “We are honoured to be asked to mount the first exhibition at the HolyBrook Gallery.

“We hope the venture is a great success and is available for many generations of artists to come and we hope the people of Reading will give their support.”

The exhibition runs until April 21 and is open from 10am to 5pm on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10am to 7pm on Tuesday and Thursday. Entry is free.

For more information of the Reading Guild of Artists, visit www.rga-artists.org.uk or its Facebook page.