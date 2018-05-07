HENLEY artists are in the spotlight this weekend — but their Caversham colleagues will soon be joining them.

After a break of two years, the Caversham Arts Trail is returning later this month.

Artists from the town will be opening their homes and studios to members of the public on the weekends of May 12-13 and 19-20 — with some venues also opening on Friday, May 18.

A spokesman for the organisers said: “We realise that one of these dates clashes with a certain wedding — but we planned this before they did! Admission is free and all venues are open from 11am to 5pm.

“The trail gives visitors the opportunity to meet the artists in their own studios, learn about their techniques and buy work directly from them without paying gallery commission charges. Unlike many other arts trails, the Caversham trail is special in that all the venues are in the artists’ homes and gardens — and some of the gardens are worth seeing!

“There will be a huge variety of work on display to suit all tastes and pockets: ceramics, painting, collage, stained glass, découpage, woven textiles, printmaking, jewellery, sculpture, and so on.

“Visitors to the trail will also be able to watch demonstrations by the artists and even have a go themselves at some venues.”

This year’s trail is made up of 17 venues across Caversham and Emmer Green, with a total of 37 artists taking part.

The spokesman added: “Many of the artists are familiar faces but there are also several new artists including a bookbinder, furniture maker, the School of Jewellery and Craft and local garden designer, Florence Gardening. There will also be a special sale of the work of the late Jacqueline Currell who was a printmaker and sadly died of motor neurone disease in 2017. All proceeds of her work will be donated to the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

“Caversham Arts Trail is also pleased to be supporting two other local charities — Launchpad Reading and the Royal Berkshire Hospital.”

Much of the trail is walkable and on local cycle routes. Refreshments, including home-made cake, will be on offer at a number of venues.

Bios of all the artists taking part can be found on the trail website at www.cavershamartstrail.co.uk, where a trail map is available to download.

The event can also be followed on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.