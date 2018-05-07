Venue by venue...

1. Henley Arts & Crafts Guild — Old Fire Station Gallery, Market Place, Henley, RG9 2AQ

2. Nacera Guerin and friends — d:two centre, Henley Baptist Church, 55-57 Market Place, Henley, RG9 2AA

3. The Henley-on-Thames School of Art — 30c Hart Street, Henley, RG9 2AU

4. Tim O’Sullivan and Belinda Garner — The Red Lion Hotel, Hart Street, Henley, RG9 2AR

5. Duckett and friends — PYT Cottage, Marlow Road, Henley, RG9 2JA

6. Assenden Glass — Orchard Dene Nurseries, Lower Assendon, Henley, RG9 6AL

7. The Bix Six and friends — Bix Village Hall, Bix, RG9 6BS

8. Lynda Hopkins — 6 Rectory Lane, Bix, RG9 6DH

9. Singers Lane Artist Studios — Singers Lane, Henley, RG9 1HB

10. Lady Sew and Sew — Farm Road, Henley, RG9 1EJ

11. Studio 4 and more — Fairview Estate, Newtown Road, Henley, RG9 1HG

12. Artists at Shiplake — Shiplake Church Room, Reading Road, Shiplake Cross, RG9 4BW

13. Wendy Penrose Jewellery — Rose Cottage, Orchard Close, Shiplake Cross, RG9 4BU

14. Shiplake Arts & Crafts — Shiplake Memorial Hall, Memorial Avenue, Shiplake, RG9 4DW

15. Allan Henderson — 1 Remenham Terrace, Remenham Hill, Henley, RG9 3EN

16. The Studio — Grinshill House, Warren Row, Reading, RG10 8QS

17. Micklems Farm — Micklems Farmhouse, Knowl Hill Common, Knowl Hill, Reading, RG10 9YD

18. The Big Plant Nursery — Wargrave Road, Twyford, RG10 9PN

19. Lorna Minton Studio — 53 Amberley Drive, Twyford, RG10 9BX

20. Sonning Arts and Crafts — Pearson Hall, Pearson Road, Sonning, RG4 6UL

21. Family of Artists — 16 The Hawthorns, Charvil, Reading, RG10 9TS

22. Saul, Smalley and Stephens — The Gables, 14 Park Lane, Charvil, Reading, RG10 9TR

23. Este MacLeod — The Ramblers, Beggars Hill Road, Charvil, RG10 0UB

24. Twyford Studios — URC Hall, Church Street, Twyford, RG10 9DR

25. The Most Beautiful House in the World + One — 7 Lansdowne Terrace, Twyford, RG10 9DY

26. Rebecca Howard and friends — 57 Orchard Estate, Twyford, RG10 9LA

27. Sally Castle, Sue Mundy, Marc Juon and Christine Brewster — 2 Wisteria Cottage, Ruscombe Lane, Ruscombe, RG10 9JP

28. Buratta’s at the Royal Oak — Ruscombe Lane, Ruscombe, RG10 9JN

29. Whistley Arts — 1 Whistley Court Farm, Lodge Road, Whistley Green, Hurst, RG10 0EJ

30. West Forest Potters — Neville Hall, Waltham St Lawrence, RG10 0JP

31. Coltman’s Farm — Coltman’s Farm, The Street, Waltham St Lawrence, RG10 0JJ

32. St Mary’s School (open for art and craft workshops on Saturday, May 12 only) — St Mary’s School, 13 St Andrew’s Road, Henley, RG9 1HS