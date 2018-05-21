Thames Valley artists’ bank holiday weekend show will aid hall

A GROUP of professional artists who used to exhibit at the former Art at Goring gallery are returning to the village a year on from their inaugural show at the village hall.

Last year’s “Artists at Goring” event saw the group donate 10 per cent of all sales to the High Street venue’s restoration fund — raising £400 in the process.

More than 500 people visited the hall over the second May bank holiday weekend, with the success of the event inspiring the organisers to return with a brand new and varied show of contemporary and accessible work.

This year’s exhibition, which runs from Saturday, May 26, to Monday, May 28, will see Julie Adlard and Clare Buchta join fellow painters Liz Chaderton and Sarah Pye and jeweller Janet Richardson.

A spokesman for the artists, all of whom live and work in the Thames Valley, said: “From Liz’s new fauna, embellished with gold leaf and Julie’s exquisite views of Venice and Cornish harbours using clay and layered glazes on canvas, to Clare’s striking countryside views using light and strong mark-making to depict the scene and Janet’s contemporary new designs in beautiful silver, finished off with Sarah Pye’s summer collection of vibrant impressionist pieces with big sky seascapes and a fun and funky floral splash in between, there is bound to be something to suit everyone’s ‘palette’.

“Enjoy just meandering around the show or find that special unique piece you’ve been looking for. We will be donating 10 per cent of any sales to the Goring Village Hall restoration fund again this year and we hope visitors will find the show inspirational and exciting.”

For more information on the exhibition, visit www.artistsatgoring.co.uk or call 07810 833617.