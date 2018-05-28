Monday, 28 May 2018

Birthday exhibition is worth the candle

THE Tiny Gallery in Hart Street is celebrating its first year in business with a birthday exhibition that opens tomorrow (Saturday).

“Porcelain, Prints & Pottery” runs until Saturday, June 9.

The exhibition will showcase the work of Cardiff-based ceramicist Louise Hall, digital printmaker Hannah Elizabeth from Caversham, who designed the gallery’s Midsomer Murders artwork, and Exeter-based potter Sarah Bagouin-Harris.

Gallery owners Emma and Josh Piercey-Fisher from Shiplake said: “It is a celebration of modern interpretations of classic art and craft.”

For more information, visit www.tinygallery.co.uk

