May half-term fun for budding artists

LOTS of arty fun is in store at the River and Rowing Museum this half-term.

On Tuesday (May 29), children aged four to seven are invited to create a banner showing Mr Toad’s adventures with his friends using paint and collage at the “Toads Travels” workshop.

The following day, children aged seven to 11 are invited create colourful woven hanging artwork full of texture and pattern at the “Weaving Wonders” workshop.

Then on Friday, June 1, budding artists aged seven to 11 are invited to use Modroc and modelling skills to make a sculpture and arrange it on a special plinth at the “Shimmering Shells” workshop.

All three workshops run from 10.30am to 12.30pm and cost £8.50. Booking is essential on (01491) 415600 or via www.rrm.co.uk

Another workshop, free with admission to the museum, is being held on Thursday (May 31).

“Shapes and Sculptures” invites youngsters to take inspiration from the work of Barbara Hepworth to create their own artworks.

