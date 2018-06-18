Monday, 18 June 2018

Star artist’s studio is open to visitors

Star artist’s studio is open to visitors

ONE of the stars of last month’s Henley Arts Trail is again opening her studio to the public.

Camilla Dowse usually works in acrylic on gesso but recently won a top award from the Royal Institute of Painters in Water Colours.

Her studio in Singers Lane, Henley, is venue number 292 on the Bucks Art Weeks trail and is open daily until Sunday, June 24.

Opening hours are 10am to 6pm (Sundays 11am to 6pm). For full details, visit www.bucksartweeks.org.uk

