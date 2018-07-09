Art group’s quarter century of shows

THE Benson Art Group is staging its 25th annual exhibition at two different venues tonight (Friday) and tomorrow (Saturday).

The first half of the show is being held at the Watercress Centre in Ewelme from 7pm to 9pm tonight.

Entry is £3 and includes an exhibition leaflet, a glass of wine or juice, and nibbles.

The second half will run from 10am to noon tomorrow at the Millstream Day Centre in Benson.

Entry will be £1 and includes an exhibition leaflet, coffee or tea, and biscuits.

The show, which offers members of the group a chance to display their work in public, will feature a selection of work in pastels, oils, watercolour, pen and wash and water-based oil covering landscapes, portraits, wildlife, flowers and still life.