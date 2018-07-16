Monday, 16 July 2018

Artists’ summery side

A NUMBER of artists from the local area are represented in a show at the Henley Festival curated by Christmas Common-based gallerist Alex Hammersley.

Alex said: “I’ve curated a collection of artworks for this year’s festival in which each piece represents the heat, light colours or fun of summer. The collection includes work from 18 local, national and international artists and ranges in price from £200 to £35,000.”

Among the artists represented are Genevieve French, who is based in Singers Lane, Henley-on-Thames School of Art tutor Sue Tilbury, and Will Flindall, who does architectural drawings.

For more information on the show, visit www.alexh-art.com

