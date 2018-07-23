Prints are on show and sale at hospital

AN EXHIBITION and sale of handmade prints is being held at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading — with 25 per cent of the proceeds being donated to the hospital’s voluntary services department.

Organised by the Print at the Park group, the show can be found in the main link corridor on Level 2 of the hospital in Craven Road, continuing down to the eye clinic.

A spokesman for the organisers said: “A wide variety of printmaking techniques have been used in these works, which are as varied as the interests of the artists themselves. The works range from urban and rural landscapes, the human figure and other living creatures, plant life and more abstract compositions. Many have distinctly summery qualities. The beautiful garden accessible from Level 2 is one example of how such funds benefits the hospital’s staff, patients and their visitors.”

Opening hours are 8am to 8pm daily, entry is free and the exhibition runs until Saturday, August 25.

For more information, visit www.printatthepark

group.co.uk