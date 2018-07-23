Cornwall artists show their freedom in painting

A GROUP of artists who have honed their craft in Cornwall are showing their work at Henley’s Old Fire Station Gallery.

For the past 11 years, the renowned landscape painter and colourist Ashley Hanson has hosted a series of “Freedom in Painting” courses in Cornwall for artists who are looking to push their practice forwards.

A member of the Newlyn Society of Artists, Ashley’s work has been included in the Royal Academy’s summer exhibition.

He said: “In their response to the beautiful coastal landscape and harbour towns of Cornwall — Porthleven, Port Isaac, Polperro, Polruan — each artist has found their own personal freedom in painting.

“The group was formed for all participating artists to share work and exhibition news and to continue friendships. This impressive, contemporary and eclectic collection of work is their first exhibition — bringing the light and colour of Cornwall to Henley.”

Each of the 26 artists will be showing two paintings — including Ashley, who as part of his teaching produces a new painting on each course.

Titled “Cornwall, Colour & Coast”, the exhibition runs until Tuesday (July 24). Opening times are 10am to 5pm daily and admission to the gallery in Upper Market Place is free

Tomorrow (Saturday) from 1pm to 5pm, there is a chance to meet the artists and share a glass of wine. Everyone is welcome.

To coincide with the exhibition and throughout August, Ashley will also be showing a selection of his Cornish paintings at the Modern Artists Gallery in High Street, Whitchurch.

For more information, visit www.ashleyhanson.co.uk