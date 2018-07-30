Quick on the draw

Judges praise ‘beautiful’ work by village volunteers
Monday, 30 July 2018
WITH the school summer holidays stretching ahead, a Caversham shop is offering a range of arty workshops for children.
Starting on Tuesday (July 31) and running throughout August, Art Jam in Prospect Street is offering the chance to try your hand at glass fusing, clay work, textile techniques and more.
Mondays feature drop-in pottery painting from 10am to 4pm, while Tuesdays from 10.30am to noon will offer a range of activities for under-fives. Wednesdays are focused on clay, Thursdays on textiles, and Fridays on fun.
For more information, call 0118 321 8702 or visit www.artjamstudios.co.uk
