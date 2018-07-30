Painter’s passion is showing through

A WATERCOLOUR artist from Wokingham will be displaying her passion for colour at Henley’s Old Fire Station Gallery from tomorrow (Saturday).

Brigit Hill graduated with honours in fine art from Bristol Polytechnic, now the University of the West of England, in 1989.

She is primarily a watercolourist but has recently reignited her love of oil painting and discovered new ways of working during printmaking classes.

From the very start, she has been interested in still lifes, either using patterned pottery or flowers as a starting point, using vibrant, cheerful colours to create paintings and prints.

In the past, she has taken part in group exhibitions at the Flying Colours Gallery in Chelsea, the Open Eye Gallery in Edinburgh, and with Scottish Contemporary Art at Phillips Auction House, also in Edinburgh.

She has also organised solo exhibitions in residential spaces in Edinburgh, Glasgow and London.

While in Wokingham, she has received commissions for her colourful work.

Brigit said: “The exhibition will include many colourful still-lifes based on my love of pottery, flowers and patterns. It’s the first exhibition I’ve organised in 20 years, having taken time out to have a family.”

“A Passion for Colour” runs until Tuesday (July 31) at the gallery in Upper Market Place and is open from 10am to 4pm daily. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.brigit-hill.co.uk



Alternatively, visit www.henleytowncouncil.gov.uk