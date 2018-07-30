All set for Nettlebed Art and Craft Show

THIS year’s Nettlebed Art and Craft Show to be held in Nettlebed Community School Hall, will also include artwork from Nettlebed School pupils. The show which is open on Saturday 4th August from noon to 6 pm and Sunday 5th August from 10 am to 5 pm has a wide variety of crafts and paintings for sale.

The winner of 2017 ‘best painting in show’ will be exhibiting again this year. Nettlebed Art Society, which organises this event, will be raising funds for local charities. Sales were very brisk last year and we were able to distribute over £1500 between eight charities.

The excellent and spacious venue has disabled access, plenty of free parking, free entry, and delicious cakes and teas for sale on both days.

For details of how to enter in future, please email: nettlebedas@gmail.com