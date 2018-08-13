Artist to say ‘thank-you’ with garden fund-raiser

AN artist is holding a studio and garden show to raise money for the cardiac unit at the Royal Berkshire Hospital.

Ted Hallett, 81, has received treatment at the unit over the years and so wants to make sure it keeps helping people.

He will be displaying original paintings, prints and cards at his studio in Longfield Road, Twyford, from August 24 to 27, 2pm to 5pm.

Ted, a retired mechanical engineer, has painted full-time since 2002 and uses oil, acrylic, watercolour and gouache. Most of his work is figurative, sometimes impressionistic and occasionally abstracted.

He will have about 100 pieces on display, some on canvas and some on boards with prices ranging from £40 to £400. Ten per cent of all sales will be donated to the hospital unit.

Before 1990, he painted mainly in Cornwall and particularly around the streets of St Ives, where he would holiday with his family. In the last 10 years he has branched out into more expressive work using his imagination.

Ted is a regular exhibitor with the Henley Arts and Crafts Guild and has a permanent exhibition of paintings at the Twyford Health Centre, which also raises money for medical equipment.

Meanwhile, Cat Noble will be staging an exhibition called Order & Chaos at the Old Fire Station Gallery in Market Place, Henley, from next Thursday (August 16) until the following Tuesday and will comprise cast and fused glass and acrylic paintings.

She said: “I am fascinated by change and the metamorphosis that occurs when glass changes from the raw material to the finished object.

“I use different colours in the glass to emphasise form and shape and I also create sculptures out of ice which I then cast in glass — it’s exciting to take something ephemeral and make it into a unique structure.”

For more information, visit www.henleytowncouncil.gov.uk