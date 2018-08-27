Monday, 27 August 2018

Sustainable fashion on show at gallery

AN exhibition of sustainable fashion has opened at the Old Fire Station Gallery.

Running until Tuesday (August 28), “Re-Volt.me” will showcase finished pieces in handmade organic lambswool.

The exhibition, which opened yesterday (Thursday), will also feature a live catwalk, panel discussions, a mini workshop demo and entertainment.

A spokesman for the organisers said: “The fast fashion industry is one of the biggest contributors to world pollution. Re-Volt.me is helping to change that! We’re here to build a sustainable fashion value chain with transparency. We will continue fulfilling our mission in pursuing our ethos to benefit our planet for our own generation and future generations to come.”

A year on from their first exhibition, two fabric artists are returning to the gallery next Thursday (August 30).

“Material Girls” Fiona Hayward and Gwen Ryan will be in residence at the Market Place venue until Tuesday, September 4.

For more information on the exhibition visit www.
henleytowncouncil.gov.uk

