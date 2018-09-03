Monday, 03 September 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Art classes

THE National Trust is offering art classes at Nuffield Place every Wednesday in September from 10am until 4pm. Each one costs £50, which includes equipment.

The house, formerly the home of Morris Motors founder Viscount Nuffield, will host heritage open days on Friday and Saturday, September 14 and 15.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33