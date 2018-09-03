Cityscape artist has got a royal cheek

A ROYALLY mischievous painter is to open a new exhibition of his original paintings and limited editions at the Lemongrove Gallery in Duke Street

next month.

Cityscape artist Dylan Izaak’s idiosyncratic view of undulating skylines, famous buildings and busy metropolitan scenes encourages us to look at the world around us with new eyes and offers a distinctive contemporary take on urban life.

Nowhere more so than in his latest collection of work, Painting the Town, which he will unveil at a private view on Friday, September 14, from 7pm to 9pm.

Clutching a spray can and accompanied by a trio of loyal corgies, this sees Her Majesty the Queen tagging some of London’s most iconic landmarks. One Rules OK shows her daubing the slogan on the famous front door of 10 Downing Street as Prince Philip looks on amused — while One Was Here sees her giving a red phone box the same signature treatment.

The artist said: “I have used the word wonky to describe the world I paint. I like to see objects not as one complete entity but rather as the sum of their parts, almost as if many different shapes have been stuck together. This is how I approach my own artwork, exaggerating certain features of buildings and giving them a twist here and there to accentuate the character that I see in it.”

Lemongrove manager Suzanne Craft said: “Dylan’s work transforms the gallery into a vibrant and exciting space and having him present at the opening makes this event even more special.”

To add your name to the guest list for the private view, call the gallery on (01491) 577215 or email henley@thelemongrove

gallery.co.uk