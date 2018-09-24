Monday, 24 September 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Light and shade go on show at gallery

A NEW exhibition at the Old Fire Station Gallery has been inspired by the light and shade at the end of a long riverside garden.

Featuring work by artist Elisabeth Hobden, “It’s About the Light” is running until Tuesday (September 25) at the Upper Market Place exhibition space.

The artist said: “This exhibition draws together images in a variety of different mediums, initially inspired by the intensity and colour of the ever-changing light and shadow patterns at the end of a long riverside garden.

“The theme of light weaves its way through all the pictures, whether directly in the stunning cyanotype art made by the power of the sun itself, or less obviously in paintings where the darkness has been physically scraped away to reveal the underlying light and colour.

“Most importantly 50 per cent of the proceeds from the sale of these pictures will bring light to the lives of children rescued from the streets of Kampala through the work of a marvellous project called Dwelling Places.”

Opening times are noon to 5pm daily and all day Saturday. For more information, visit www.
henleytowncouncil.gov.uk/
The-Old-Fire-Station-Gallery.aspx

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33