Light and shade go on show at gallery

A NEW exhibition at the Old Fire Station Gallery has been inspired by the light and shade at the end of a long riverside garden.

Featuring work by artist Elisabeth Hobden, “It’s About the Light” is running until Tuesday (September 25) at the Upper Market Place exhibition space.

The artist said: “This exhibition draws together images in a variety of different mediums, initially inspired by the intensity and colour of the ever-changing light and shadow patterns at the end of a long riverside garden.

“The theme of light weaves its way through all the pictures, whether directly in the stunning cyanotype art made by the power of the sun itself, or less obviously in paintings where the darkness has been physically scraped away to reveal the underlying light and colour.

“Most importantly 50 per cent of the proceeds from the sale of these pictures will bring light to the lives of children rescued from the streets of Kampala through the work of a marvellous project called Dwelling Places.”

Opening times are noon to 5pm daily and all day Saturday. For more information, visit www.

henleytowncouncil.gov.uk/

The-Old-Fire-Station-Gallery.aspx