Watercress artists’ good cause of choice pays tribute to Jeni

“ART for All” is the title of an exhibition running at the Watercress Centre in Ewelme next weekend.

Organised by the village’s Watercress Painters group, the event — which runs from Friday to Sunday — will aid the Thames Valley Air Ambulance.

Group spokesman Trisha Scott said the “Art for All” title had been dreamt up by Pete Sarreti, the husband of keen painter Jeny Sarreti, who sadly died in January.

“Pete was tasked with thinking up a slogan which would give out the message that, should people wish to buy a painting, it would generally be affordable,” she said.

“We will be opening the Watercress Centre doors for the first time on Friday from 6.30pm to 9pm to welcome you and your friends with drinks and nibbles — for a donation going to the Thames Valley Air Ambulance — when you can also view a selection of artworks in pastel, oil, pencil, pen and wash, acrylic and, of course, watercolour.

“On show will be landscape, including some local, portraits, wildlife and still life — an eclectic mix in fact. We will also have cards painted by the Watercress Painters for sale. On Saturday we are open from 10am to 4.30pm and, on Sunday, from 10am to 4pm, when we will also have available tea, coffee, cakes and biscuits.”

Trisha added that back in January the air ambulance team based at RAF Benson had done “everything they could” for the Sarretis.

“It’s a charity so close to home that gets no government support and that any of us may need at some stage,” she said.

For more information on the art exhibition, visit www.tvairambulance.org.uk