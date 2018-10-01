Where to put plaque

A PLAQUE explaining the history behind a painting of Henley could be installed in the town.

The 17th century painting by Dutch artist Jan Siberechts depicts the view from above Marsh Lock, where the A321 now runs, in autumn.

It depicts people on horseback on the old timber Henley Bridge, fields of grain and hay and livestock.

It is on permanent display at the River & Rowing Museum.

The town council is in favour of having the plaque, subject to a suitable location being found.