Monday, 01 October 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Where to put plaque

A PLAQUE explaining the history behind a painting of Henley could be installed in the town.

The 17th century painting by Dutch artist Jan Siberechts depicts the view from above Marsh Lock, where the A321 now runs, in autumn.

It depicts people on horseback on the old timber Henley Bridge, fields of grain and hay and livestock.

It is on permanent display at the River & Rowing Museum.

The town council is in favour of having the plaque, subject to a suitable location being found.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33