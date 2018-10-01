Former head of art’s work is in the frame

A SELECTION of work by a Caversham artist is going on show at a picture framers in Church Road from tomorrow (Saturday).

The Caversham Picture Framer is exhibiting paintings by Michael Norcross — the former head of art and design at Queen Anne’s School and now a full-time painter.

A spokesman for the shop said: “Michael Norcross’s paintings and prints draw on a wide range of local subject matter and exhibit a high level of skill.

“At a glance the eye can be tricked into thinking they are photographs but on closer examination they reveal a precision which emerges from confident loose painterly qualities.

“Much of his work shows an interest in realism and colour through exploring such themes as luminosity, mood, atmosphere and shadows. Paintings include local landscapes and imagery from the immediate vicinity of his Caversham studio — others are more complex with narrative elements.

“Some of his work concentrates on luminosity created by both natural and artificial light, while others are studies of found objects found either on their own or arranged in compositions.”

The exhibition runs until Friday, October 26.

For more information, visit the shop online at www.cavershampictureframer.co.uk/blog