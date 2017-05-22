Five star display by Claudia

CLAUDIA KERRY-ROGER took the honours in every field event to walk away with five gold medals at the Oxon/Bucks Athletics Championships in Oxford last weekend.

Competing in the U13 girls’ category, the medals were for high jump, long jump, javelin, shot put and discus. Kerry-Roger’s discus throw of 22.61m saw her break the county record which had stood for 15 years.

Kerry-Roger, 12, from Medmenham, is a former pupil of Rupert House School in Henley and a member of Windsor, Slough and Eton AC where she trains twice a week.