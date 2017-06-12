Try triathlon

Monday, 12 June 2017

PLACES are still available for the Wargrave triathlon, which will take place next Sunday (June 18).

The event comprises a 750m swim in the Thames, a 20km bike ride around Burchetts Green, Remenham Hill and Kentons Lane and a 5km run, finishing in Mill Green.

For more information, visit 
www.thewargravetriathlon.org

