Monday, 10 July 2017

Blue Coat student wins gold

A SONNING student has won gold in the 1,500m steeplechase at the Berkshire Schools’ Athletics Championships.

Reading Blue Coat Year 11 athlete Max Cooper, 16, won his event in four minutes, 38 seconds and will now will represent Berkshire at the English Schools’ Championships later this month.

