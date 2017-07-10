Blue Coat student wins gold

Girls paddle 14 miles down Thames for African charity trip
TWO girls helped raise more than £14,000 for a ... [more]
Monday, 10 July 2017
A SONNING student has won gold in the 1,500m steeplechase at the Berkshire Schools’ Athletics Championships.
Reading Blue Coat Year 11 athlete Max Cooper, 16, won his event in four minutes, 38 seconds and will now will represent Berkshire at the English Schools’ Championships later this month.
10 July 2017
