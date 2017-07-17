Connelly quick off mark

Hundreds have a splash about on the river at fun annual rag regatta
HUNDREDS of people made the most of the hot ... [more]
Monday, 17 July 2017
A HENLEY schoolboy finished second in the 300m at the IAPS athletics nationals held at Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium.
James Connelly, who lives in Bell Street, finished runner-up in a time of 40.51 seconds with the winner taking the honours in a record time of 39.8 seconds.
In an earlier event at Abingdon’s Tilsey Park the Moulsford student came first in the 100m in a time of 12 seconds while he also broke a regional record in the 300m where he finished in 40.5 seconds.
17 July 2017
More News:
Hundreds have a splash about on the river at fun annual rag regatta
HUNDREDS of people made the most of the hot ... [more]
POLL: Have your say