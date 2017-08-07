Weiser and McLoughlin shine as Gillotts take second spot

Fight to have new school in village neighbourhood plan
SUPPORTERS of plans to relocate Goring Primary ... [more]
Monday, 07 August 2017
HENLEY’S Gillotts School performed well in the recent Quad Kids and Super Six county competitions.
All year groups won the area athletics competitions comprising 10 or 11 schools to qualify and Gillotts was the only school in Oxfordshire to compete in the county competitions in all age groups.
Overall Gillotts finished runners-up in the Super Six competition for years eight, nine and 10, with pupils Daisy Weiser and Wendy McLoughlin being runners-up in their age group and fifth in the Quad Kids year seven competition.
07 August 2017
More News:
Fight to have new school in village neighbourhood plan
SUPPORTERS of plans to relocate Goring Primary ... [more]
Watlington teenager crowned European eventing champion
THERE was success last weekend for a Watlington ... [more]
POLL: Have your say