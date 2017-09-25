Domville leads way for England

New school not included in draft of neighbourhood plan
Monday, 25 September 2017
FORMER Henley College student Rory Domville finished third whilst representing England U20s in the British and Irish mountain running championships in Peebles, Scotland, last weekend.
Domville, who won the Oxfordshire Schools U18 cross country championship at Radley College in March, completed the BTEC Sport and Exercise Science at the Henley College achieving the highest possible grades before leaving in June.
The athlete has now secured a place on the Sport and Exercise degree course at Bath University.
Speaking of his former pupil, sports lecturer Danny Batty said: “Rory was a pleasure to teach, he has a real thirst for knowledge and managed his time effectively to train hard and excel in cross country and mountain running.”
